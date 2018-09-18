Bruins Injuries: Torey Krug, Noel Acciari Take Positive Step Forward Monday

A couple of Bruins have been banged up for a while, but both took important steps forward Monday.

Torey Krug and Noel Acciari took part in some of Boston’s training camp Monday, skating before practice began and taking part in some non-contact drills.

Krug is working his way back from a broken ankle, while Acciari has been dealing with rehab for surgery on a hernia that took place shortly after the offseason began. For both players, just getting on the ice and taking part in hockey-related action felt pretty good.

“Recovery’s going really well,” Acciari told reporters, via The Boston Globe. “It feels good to get back on the ice with the group today and just get some timing down, some passing, shooting on some goalies. I was excited for that.’’

Krug, meanwhile, was somewhat candid about his recovery, noting the process took a little longer than originally expected.

“It’s just time, you can’t rush time,’’ Krug said. “Being in a walking boot and crutches took up most of my summer. I was in the boot probably a few more weeks than I expected.”

Both players’ presence in Boston at full health will be important this season. Krug is the quarterback of the power play and Boston’s most offensively-gifted left-shot defenseman, while Acciari carved out a stable role for himself on the fourth line last season.

