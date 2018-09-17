Bruins’ Jakub Lauko ‘Didn’t Know What To Do’ After Scoring First NHL Goal

It didn’t take long for Jakub Lauko to get the attention of Bruins fans.

The third-round Boston pick in this year’s NHL Draft put the B’s on the board with a first-period goal in the final minutes with a brilliant shot to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead in their eventual 2-1 preseason win over the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

Lauko said he had no idea how to react after he netted his first goal in his first NHL action.

“Yeah, it was good – the feeling after,” Lauko told reporters after the game. “I didn’t know what to do. I was there like ‘Oh my god I scored, what do I do now?’ So, it was good. Nice feeling.”

The 18-year-old added two blocked shots and three hits during his 14:21 of ice time. However, given he has one game of NHL experience, Lauko likely will start the season with the Providence Bruins.

But if he continues playing the way he did Sunday, his NHL future certainly looks bright.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images