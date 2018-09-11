Bruins’ Second-Round Pick Axel Andersson ‘Disappointed’ By Turnover Vs. Sabres

Every season, an NHL newcomer makes some sort of rookie mistake on the ice, whether it’s a turnover in their own zone or a costly penalty.

It’s not uncommon to see mistakes as they learn the ins and outs of their new team and get a feel for their new teammates. Though sometimes an error can prove to impact the game, there’s always something to be learned from it.

Such can be said about Axel Andersson, the Boston Bruins’ second-round pick in this year’s NHL draft.

During Boston’s Prospects Challenge game against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, the defenseman showcased nice puck movement when he beat the first forechecker, but Tage Thompson, a 6-foot-5 center for Buffalo, greeted Andersson before the blue line., got the puck and took off down the ice on a breakaway.

Thompson did only ring the puck off the crossbar, but it certainly was a moment Andersson learned from quickly.

“I beat the first guy, but I (expletive) up with the second. Sorry for my language,” he said, per the Boston Herald’s Steve Conroy. “I was kind of disappointed because I thought the first one was pretty good but then, well, you know.”

The Bruins ultimately won 3-1, and it sounds like the 18-year-old knows exactly where he went wrong with is gaffe. Luckily, the turnover didn’t turn into a Sabres goal, and it’s something he can work on as full training camp begins.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images