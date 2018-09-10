Bruins Sign Lee Stempniak, Daniel Winnik To PTOs; Could Either Make Roster?

The Bruins added a little extra intrigue to their forward competition on the eve of training camp.

Boston on Monday signed a pair of veteran forwards, Lee Stempniak and Daniel Winnik, to professional tryout agreements. While camp competition will determine how the situation up front pans out, the departures of Riley Nash (third line) and Tim Schaller (fourth line) essentially have left the B’s with two forward spots up for grabs.

Stempniak is no stranger to the Bruins. The 13-season NHL veteran was acquired at the trade deadline during the 2015-16 campaign to help with the playoff push, and he slashed 3-7-10 in 19 regular season games before Boston missed the playoffs. When healthy, the 35-year-old has shown he can provide some fairly reliable scoring, posting 51 points as recently as that 2015-16 campaign with the Bruins and New Jersey Devils. Last season, Stempniak played in just 37 games for the Carolina Hurricanes, putting together a 3-6-9 scoring line.

Winnick, who has played 11 seasons in the NHL, was a mainstay for the Minnesota Wild last season, dressing for 81 games. Last year he posted six goals with 17 assists, and regularly has put up 20-plus-point seasons over his career.

So could either of these vets crack the roster? In a word, yes, but it won’t be easy.

There isn’t exactly a dearth of young talent competing for those coveted roster spots for the Bruins, meaning competition already is pretty stiff. The Bruins under head coach Bruce Cassidy haven’t expressed much reticence to deploy those young guys if they believe they’re ready, so guys not stepping up likely would be a part of the cause of Stempniak or Winnick making the roster.

Still, you know what you’re getting with veteran forwards like them, and rookie walls are a very real thing. So if either guy impresses enough to at least earn a spot as a reserve (look at forward-defenseman hybrid Paul Postma last season), it could be valuable when a youngster inevitably plateaus.

Overall, it never hurts to have a couple older guys around for camp, be it for the purpose of pushing others or seeing if they actually can make the roster and be a valuable contributor. While neither is a lock to make or miss the roster either way, the Bruins at least gave themselves some more options heading into camp.

