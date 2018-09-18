Bruins’ Torey Krug ‘Ready To Do My Job’ After Summer Of Trade Rumors

It’s been quite the offseason for Torey Krug.
The Boston Bruins defenseman spent the summer rehabbing a broken ankle, but made progress Monday when he took part in non-contact drills at Warrior Ice Arena. But aside from the injury, the 27-year-old also was the subject of some trade rumors with the team carrying eight defenseman.
But if you ask the left-shot defenseman, the rumors didn’t occupy much headspace this summer.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP