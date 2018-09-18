Boston Bruins

Bruins’ Torey Krug ‘Ready To Do My Job’ After Summer Of Trade Rumors

by on Mon, Sep 17, 2018 at 10:37PM

It’s been quite the offseason for Torey Krug.

The Boston Bruins defenseman spent the summer rehabbing a broken ankle, but made progress Monday when he took part in non-contact drills at Warrior Ice Arena. But aside from the injury, the 27-year-old also was the subject of some trade rumors with the team carrying eight defenseman.

But if you ask the left-shot defenseman, the rumors didn’t occupy much headspace this summer.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties