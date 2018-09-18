Bruins’ Torey Krug ‘Ready To Do My Job’ After Summer Of Trade Rumors

It’s been quite the offseason for Torey Krug.

The Boston Bruins defenseman spent the summer rehabbing a broken ankle, but made progress Monday when he took part in non-contact drills at Warrior Ice Arena. But aside from the injury, the 27-year-old also was the subject of some trade rumors with the team carrying eight defenseman.

But if you ask the left-shot defenseman, the rumors didn’t occupy much headspace this summer.

“I don’t really see anyone doing my job here. So I just got to make sure I show up every day, do my job to the best that I can,” Krug said Monday, via MassLive’s Conor Ryan. “Can’t really worry about too many things that people are saying and things like that. Go back to that famous line — it’s the nature of the business. Still here, and I’m ready to do my job.” In 76 games during the 2017-18 season, Krug tallied 59 points (14 goals, 45 assists), and he certainly sounds ready to get back on the ice and contribute as the B’s open up their regular season Oct. 3.

