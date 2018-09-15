Bruins Vs. Flames Live Stream: Watch NHL Preseason Game Online

Hockey is back.

Well, sort of.

The Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames made the trek from North America to Szechuan, China earlier this week, as the two will compete in the O.R.L China Games with the first game of the preseason taking place Saturday at Shenzhen Universiad Center.

Twenty-two players made the trip to China for Boston, and many will be competing for jobs, including Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, Trent Frederic and Jack Studnicka who will be vying for the third-line center spot while in China.

Here’s how you can watch Bruins vs. Flames online:

When: Saturday, Sept. 15, at 2:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NHL.TV