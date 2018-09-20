Bruins’ Zach Senyshyn Impresses In Tuesday’s 5-2 Win Vs. Capitals

Zach Senyshyn had a bounce-back game Tuesday against the Washington Capitals.

The Boston Bruins winger, who’s entering his second full season of professional hockey, landed just one shot on net in Sunday’s game against the Caps.

But Tuesday, however, was a different story for the 21-year-old.

He totaled 13:20 of ice time and capitalized on it, scoring two goals in the Bruins’ 5-2 win over Washington. After a rough game Sunday in which he saw himself in the penalty box for a total of seven minutes, Senyshyn said his two-goal game boosted his confidence.

“It kind of gives you a little bit more confidence,” Senyshyn said, via MassLive’s Conor Ryan. “I don’t really have too much experience up here and it’s been great to watch and great to learn in Providence. But it definitely gives you a lot of confidence to pot a couple.”

Of course, it’s hard to tell if the 2015 15th overall draft pick will live up to the expectations surrounding him. But if he’s taking the necessary steps to improve his game and continues to learn from his mistakes, there certainly shouldn’t be much doubt he’ll continue to score goals and grow as a hockey player.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images