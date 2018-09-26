Bryce Harper Provides Insight Into Impending Free-Agent Decision

There has been a substantial amount of speculation where free-agent-to-be Bryce Harper is going to end up after this season, and the star outfielder provided some insight Tuesday into where he actually wants to play.

Some believe Harper will consider the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies. But to the dismay of those fans bases, Harper prefers to stay right where he is with the Washington Nationals.

“I’ve always said: If I’m in those plans, I’d absolutely love to be here,” Harper told The Washington Post. “But if I’m not, there’s nothing I can do about it.”

It seems that while Harper is hoping to remain with the Nationals long-term, Washington is unsure if it feels the same. Harper has been a staple in the Nationals’ lineup ever since he was called up as a 19-year-old. If Washington doesn’t have him in its future plans and would prefer a total rebuild, there is sure to be other MLB teams that will be champing at the bit for the chance to sign him.

The speculation regarding where Harper will be playing baseball in 2019 is going to gear up over the next two months as MLB free agency approaches, but is there really any chance the Nats wouldn’t want the six-time All-Star roaming around right field for the foreseeable future?

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports