Buccaneers Vs. Saints Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

The New Orleans Saints’ quest for redemption begins Sunday afternoon.

The Saints, of course, missed out on a spot in last season’s NFC Championship Game after a last-second loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round. Drew Brees and Co. begin the 2018 campaign at home, where they’ll take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs were a popular preseason Super Bowl pick last year but struggled to a 5-11 record. They’ll have their work cutout for them in Sunday’s season opener, as starting quarterback Jameis Winson is serving a 3-game suspension.

Still, this should be a highly entertaining NFC South clash to begin the campaign.

Here’s how and when to watch Bucs vs. Saints:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images