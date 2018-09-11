Can Corey Coleman Thrive With Patriots? ‘Hard Knocks’ Clip Raises Doubt

Corey Coleman might go on to have a great career with the New England Patriots.

This season of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” however, doesn’t inspire much confidence.

The receiver-starved Patriots on Tuesday reportedly signed Coleman, who the Cleveland Browns drafted 15th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. Following an unimpressive first two seasons in Cleveland, Coleman was traded in August to the Buffalo Bills, who later cut him.

Coleman’s final days with the Browns were broadcast to the world via “Hard Knocks,” which documented Cleveland’s training camp. And, well, let’s just say the 24-year-old looked very un-Patriot-like during his brief appearances on the show.

Check out this clip from Episode 2:

#HardKnocks takes us inside the moments leading up to Corey Coleman being traded by the Browns. Hard Knocks re-airs Wednesday at 11:35pm ET/PT on HBO. pic.twitter.com/ic8QnLkvyP — NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2018

Yikes.

A few takeaways:

— Issues with building trust with a quarterback? Not a recipe for success with Tom Brady.

— Inability to flat-out beat your man? Kind of an important skill to have for an NFL receiver (although, Chris Hogan isn’t very good at it).

— Mental errors in the red zone? Bill Belichick will love that.

— Easily distracted? Yeah, that’ll play in New England.

— Whining about being down on the depth chart? If it got you traded from the Browns, it probably won’t work much better in Foxboro.

— Sweet shoe collection, though.

At the end of the day, it’s probably unfair to judge someone based on a few minutes on a TV show. Perhaps Coleman is a great, talented player who, like so many before him, just needed to get out of Cleveland.

Still, consider us skeptical that Coleman and the Patriots will be a good match.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images