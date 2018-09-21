Can J.D. Martinez Close Tremendous Season With AL Triple Crown Win?

J.D. Martinez has been a revelaton in his first season with the Boston Red Sox.

The veteran slugger has helped lead the Sox to their third consecutive American League East crown, which they clinched Thursday in a win over the New York Yankees.

With nine games left in the regular season, Martinez has a chance to achieve a feat few get the opportunity to: win the Triple Crown. He currently leads the AL in RBIs and is second in home runs and batting average. While he only is two home runs behind Oakland Athletics slugger Khris Davis, Martinez is eight batting average points behind teammate Mookie Betts, so it could be tough for Martinez to overtake the Sox’s other star in that category.

But if Martinez goes on a torrid stretch to end the season, he could become the first member of the Red Sox to win the Triple Crown since Carl Yastrzemski did it in 1967.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports