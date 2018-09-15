Canelo Vs. GGG 2 Live Stream: Watch Boxing Fight PPV Online

The most anticipated boxing match of 2018 takes place Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas when Canelo Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin fight for the second time after an exciting first bout in 2017.

The first fight ended in a split draw, setting up an inevitable rematch. For a while it wasn’t clear when, or if a second fight would happen at all. But boxing fans now know these two great fighters will step into the ring Saturday night for what should be 10-12 rounds of incredible action.

Here’s when and how to watch Canelo vs. GGG 2 online:

When: Saturday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: PPV (HBO)

Live Stream: FITE.tv