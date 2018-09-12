Celtics’ Al Horford Reminds People Just How Good Gordon Hayward Is

Boston Celtics fans have had pretty limited exposure to Gordon Hayward.

After all, Hayward has worn a Celtics uniform in just a handful of preseason games and a few minutes of last season’s opener before his gruesome ankle/leg injury ended his season.

But Hayward is set to return to the Celtics at full strength this season, which has led to some understandable excitement. Yet, some don’t exactly understand the scope in which Hayward is going to be able to help a Celtics team that made it to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals last campaign without both he and Kyrie Irving.

And if you fall into that category, Hayward’s teammate Al Horford has a reminder for you.

Al Horford lit up today when I asked him abt @GordonHayward's return: "People have some idea, but I don’t think they realize how good Gordon really is. He can do so many things on the floor. He just does it all. I think he’s going to really open the game up & make people better." — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) September 12, 2018

There was a reason Hayward was one of the prized acquisitions of the 2017 offseason. He turned into an absolute two-way stud with the Utah Jazz, earning his first All-Star Game selection. With a far more talented supporting cast in Boston and the coaching Brad Stevens can provide, he should continue to blossom into one of the NBA’s best wing players. He’s a prolific scorer that plays equally as well on the defensive end of the floor, using his length to both disrupt passing lanes and alter shots.

The Celtics are set to enter the season with no lingering health issues, and as such understandably are among the favorites to represent the East in the NBA Finals come spring.

