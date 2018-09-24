Celtics Media Day Live: News, Updates From Player Press Conferences

Boston Celtics

CANTON, MASS. — The Boston Celtics are back.

Training camp doesn’t start until Tuesday, but players and coaches are at High Output Studios on Monday for media day. Not every player is in attendance, but many noteworthy ones — Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward and Al Horford — are.

Will Irving dismiss offseason rumors? Is Hayward worried about his ankle? How does Brad Stevens plan to incorporate all his talented players into the offense?

Scroll through the live blog below for news, updates and quotes throughout the day:

Guerschon Yabusele on Year 2: “A lot more confidence. I know what they expect me to do. I’m coming back with a lot more energy, trying to be more available for the guys.”

Buckets.

Morris on Celtics players knowing they might have to sacrifice playing time:

“I don’t think that needs to be said, a blind person can see that we got a lot of talent.

” … We all know that there’s some type of sacrifice we need to make for the betterment of the team.”

Marcus Morris on possibly having lesser role this season: “At the end of the day, whatever my role is, I’m going to give it all I got.”

Kyrie Irving says “I believe Boston is the place for me.”

Semi Ojeleye on not passing up 3-pointers: “There were some shots I passed up on last year. … So that’s something you try to improve on, wipe  from your memory and grow from.”

Things got a bit spooky during photoshoots…

Aaron Baynes on high expectations: 

“We have an opportunity to be special. It’s about everyone buying in again and going out and doing the right things on a daily basis.

” … I think we definitely can compete with anybody in this league if we go out with the right attitude.”

Robert Williams on whether there’s a difference between how Celtics trainers and his trainers at Texas A&M worked on his knee:

“I feel like it’s helping me every day, I thank god for the trainers. I feel like it’s definitely more intense. … This is a job and you got people invested in you, it’s not college, you getting paid millions.

” … They definitely took their time with me, still taking time with me, doing things the right way.”

Daniel Theis on Hayward:

“We played a lot of pickup games, he looked really good. He was moving really well, he was shooting extremely well.

“Everybody’s really excited to see him out there.”

Tatum on Kyrie Irving’s return:

“I love being out there with him. … I still get excited with some of the things he does on the floor.”

Jaylen Brown on working out with Tracy McGrady this summer: 

“Watched him growing up, patterned my game after (him). Being able to talk to him, it meant the world to me. … Him talking to me about some of the ups and downs he experienced throughout his career.”

On why he looks up to McGrady: “Big guard … being able to handle the ball, being able to score on different levels, how his career started off and where it ended up.”

Jaylen Brown on silencing haters:

“Overall, improvement, in general, is what I’ve hung my hat on. … I worked hard on certain aspects — free throws, ball handling, playmaking — some of the things people have critiqued me on in the past.

“It will be interested to see if they critique me this year.”

Tatum on working out with Bryant:

“It was one of the cooler experiences of my life. He’s my biggest basketball inspiration. Just to have that interaction with him on a real personal level. I still have to go look at the pictures to remind myself it actually happened. It was really helpful, having that relationship.

Tatum says getting better at finishing after contact was an emphasis this offseason. Worked a lot on getting stronger, but not too much stronger.

“I’m not the biggest guy, so I knew it was going to be an adjustment. … It’s going to take some time, I don’t want to get super big. I’m still young, I got time to fill out.”

Jayson Tatum says working out with Kobe Bryant was the highlight of his offseason.

Stevens on expectations for Hayward: “He’ll have games this year where he scores the ball at a high rate. And he’ll have games when he doesn’t. But he does a lot of other high-value things that add to winning.”

On whether he anticipates issues with Hayward’s ankle: “I’m not anticipating much, based on what I’ve seen in regards to how he’s moved (during offseason workouts).”

Brad Stevens was first to the table. The Boston Celtics head coach talked at length about Gordon Hayward’s comeback.

On working Hayward back into the offense: “You look at everybody on your team, the strengths they bring to the table, and we try to blend those together. … We have to make sure what we’re doing (with Hayward) fits best with how he can add to winning.”

