Celtics’ Robert Williams Not Playing 5-On-5 Yet Due To Knee Tendonitis

The Boston Celtics have been getting increasingly healthier this offseason, but it doesn’t look like everyone is 100 percent.

C’s rookie Robert Williams, a big man out of Texas A&M that Boston took with the 27th overall pick in this year’s draft, isn’t quite at full speed just yet. The rookie has been contending with knee tendonitis that flared up after banging knees just six minutes into his Summer League debut.

Williams spent plenty of time this summer working out and rehabbing in Boston, and though he is making some progress, he indicated to reporters Wednesday that he hasn’t yet been cleared for 5-on-5 drills. Instead, he’s focusing mainly on individual drills and seemed to indicate the Celtics are the ones encouraging him to take things slow.

“Still taking it day by day,” Williams said, via MassLive. “There’s people that have a lot of time, a lot of money invested in you now, they don’t want to mess up what they got going. But I’m thankful for the trainers and the coaches, just taking it day by day.”

It’s not just the knee Williams is working on, either. The 20-year-old noted that he’s been working with head coach Brad Stevens on some of the intellectual aspects of the game he’ll need to be sharp on once he is at full speed.

“Just strengthening places I need to strengthen,” Williams said. “Obviously my knee, obviously knowing what’s going on out there on the court, knowing the calls before (Brad Stevens) throws in me a 5-on-5 game. He’s been teaching me actually the past couple days, just hammering in the calls, all the play names, all the big names for things, so it’s just been a great perspective, a great opportunity.”

Williams is an exciting young talent, even with his issues with punctuality. Given he is a true big that projects to clean the glass among the NBA’s best and finish around the rim well, there’s plenty of reason for Boston to take its time and make sure he totally is ready to go before throwing him to the wolves.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports