Chargers Vs. Rams Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

Get ready for a battle for Los Angeles, NFL fans.

The 2-0 Rams are set to host the 1-1 Chargers at LA Memorial Coliseum in a highly anticipated Week 3 matchup. Whether the intrigue is reflected in the attendance, however, remains to be seen.

The Rams have looked great through two weeks, seemingly justifying lofty preseason expectations. The Chargers, meanwhile, are looking to prove people weren’t crazy for picking them to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

Here’s how and when to watch Chargers vs. Rams:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 23 at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images