Check Out This Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Bruins’ Trip To China

The Boston Bruins, as you might have heard, recently went to China.

The Bruins and the Calgary Flames played two preseason games in Shenzhen, with Boston winning both. Head coach Bruce Cassidy and Co. are back in the states and gearing up for the start of the regular season, but the excitement of the trip remains.

In fact, NHL Network soon will air behind-the-scenes footage from the trip in a “China Games All Access” special.

You can see some of the footage in the trailer below:

Take in all the sights and sounds from Shenzhen and Beijing with the @NHLBruins and @NHLFlames on #NHLChinaGames All Access. 🇨🇦: September 28 / 7 PM ET / @Sportsnet

🇺🇸: September 30 / 2:30 PM ET / @NHLNetwork

September 30 / 4 PM ET/ @NBCSN pic.twitter.com/6yqONilVCx — NHL (@NHL) September 25, 2018

Say what you want about sending two professional hockey teams to China, but it sure looks like the players enjoyed themselves.

“China Games All Access” airs Monday, Sept. 30.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images