Child Singer Crushes National Anthem At Sounders Vs. LA Galaxy MLS Game

The Recording Industry Association of America should just start awarding Malea Emma some Grammys now.

The seven-year-old singer won hearts and minds across the United States with the stirring rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” she delivered Sunday at StubHub Center prior to the Seattle Sounders vs. Los Angeles Galaxy MLS Game. Emma’s performance belied her small stature and exposed her tremendous voice to a national audience.

MUST-WATCH: 7-year-old @MaleaEmma delivers one of the best 🇺🇸 national anthem performances in @StubHubCenter history. pic.twitter.com/SPTY2naMDA — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 24, 2018

Emma singing naturally thrilled the teams and players on the field, including Galaxy superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and fans in the stands.

She was fantastic. 👏 — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) September 24, 2018

Thank you! Congrats on the win! 😍 — Malea Emma (@MaleaEmma) September 24, 2018

Her national-anthem performance drew a host of positive reviews from soccer Twitter, too. Some of them have invited her to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to their games.

Anyone else want to go run thru a wall after this?! @MaleaEmma is my idol!!!! https://t.co/Q6l86REFB6 — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) September 25, 2018

Listen to this – I promise you it will make your day @MaleaEmma rocks https://t.co/IOl1oBXOKf — Eric Wynalda (@EricWynalda) September 24, 2018

What an incredible performance, @MaleaEmma! We would love to have you performing at next year's International Champions Cup! — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) September 24, 2018

We have had some great performers this season but bring @MaleaEmma to an @IndyEleven game! What a beast! #vocals https://t.co/KzPEG30pbg — Brad Ring (@BradRing87) September 25, 2018

Chances are Emma now is too big a name for such gigs.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@LAGalaxy