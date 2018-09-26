Child Singer Crushes National Anthem At Sounders Vs. LA Galaxy MLS Game

The Recording Industry Association of America should just start awarding Malea Emma some Grammys now.
The seven-year-old singer won hearts and minds across the United States with the stirring rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” she delivered Sunday at StubHub Center prior to the Seattle Sounders vs. Los Angeles Galaxy MLS Game. Emma’s performance belied her small stature and exposed her tremendous voice to a national audience.
Emma singing naturally thrilled the teams and players on the field, including Galaxy superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and fans in the stands.
Her national-anthem performance drew a host of positive reviews from soccer Twitter, too. Some of them have invited her to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to their games.
Chances are Emma now is too big a name for such gigs.
Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@LAGalaxy
