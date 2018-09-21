Chris Sale, Red Sox Will Face ‘Playoff-Like’ Test In Series Vs. Indians

With the American League East now wrapped up, the Boston Red Sox are squarely focused on the playoffs and they’ll get a small taste over the weekend during their series with the Cleveland Indians.

The Indians, like the Red Sox, already have clinched their division, and are looking to peak in October.

Boston will send Chris Sale to the mound Friday in the series opener. The Red Sox ace still is building up his strength after spending a month on the disabled list, and will be limited to 65 pitches against the Indians’ dangerous lineup.

To hear NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Dennis Eckersley discuss Sale’s start in Cleveland, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images