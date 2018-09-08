Clemson Vs. Texas A&M Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

Clemson and Texas A&M clash in College Station, Texas, on Saturday night in a battle between ACC and SEC powers.
The No. 2 ranked Tigers and unranked Aggies both won their season openers against much inferior opponents and now will face their first real test of the 2018 college football season.
A win for the Aggies would be a huge statement for first-year head coach Jimbo Fisher, who’s in search of his first signature win with Texas A&M.
Here’s how and when to watch Clemson vs. Texas A&M:
Start Time: Saturday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Ken Ruinard/Anderson Independent Mail via USA TODAY NETWORK Images
