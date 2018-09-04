Cole Hamels Hilariously Roasts Brewers Fans Over State Of Cubs Rivalry

Cole Hamels might be new to the National League Central, but he’s been around Major League Baseball long enough to know a rivalry when he sees one.

As far as the left-hander can tell, the Milwaukee Brewers aren’t the rival of the Chicago Cubs.

Hamels was acquired by the Cubs prior to the MLB non-waiver trade deadline, and he has been instrumental in Chicago, putting some distance between itself and the Brewers in the NL Central standings. Milwaukee beat Chicago 4-3 Monday at Miller Park to pull within four games, but Hamels pitched well, allowing two runs in six innings, and he was unimpressed with the opposing crowd.

“When you have a majority Cubs fans in the stands, I don’t know if that’s a rivalry yet. I’ve been in rivalries. They’re not gonna like me for the comment but you can look at the ticket sales,” Hamels said, via NBC Sports Chicago’s Tony Andracki.

Shots fired!

Chicago and Milwaukee, of course, are in neighboring states and it’s a short 90-minute drive from one to the other, so it probably qualifies as a rivalry, just not the kind that Hamels is used to playing in.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images