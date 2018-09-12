Colin Cowherd Compares Bill Belichick, Tom Brady To Larry David, Jerry Seinfeld

The New England Patriots have won five Super Bowl titles in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era. It’s safe to say their relationship has been productive, even if the quarterback and coach don’t always see eye to eye.

There was a time before linking with Brady when Belichick wasn’t so successful, though. Just like Larry David was an unknown comedian before teaming with Jerry Seinfeld in the late 1980s.

That’s the comparison Colin Cowherd broke out Wednesday on his FS1 show while discussing why Belichick’s disciples, including Matt Patricia, never really succeed as NFL head coaches.

.@ColinCowherd compares Bill Belichick and Tom Brady to Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld: "They both found the perfect mate to handle their genius, that was just as driven and aspirational." pic.twitter.com/SJSVouGtby — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 12, 2018

Basically, as Cowherd noted, some NFL coaches choose to operate as mentors, which would explain why someone like Andy Reid has an impressive coaching tree. Belichick, on the other hand, is a football genius, and Cowherd argued that geniuses rarely worry about taking others under their wings.

Instead, geniuses are concerned with getting things done. And Brady’s arrival to the Patriots in 2000 helped Belichick’s vision finally become a reality.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports