Colin Cowherd Explains Why Jets Should Trade For Le’Veon Bell

It appears Le’Veon Bell’s days in Pittsburgh are numbered, and where the Steelers trade him seems like a far more relevant question than if the Steelers are going to trade him.

Bell has continued his contract holdout into the regular season, neglecting to report through three weeks of action. Neither side sounds like it’s willing to budge at the negotiating table, and as such, the Steelers reportedly are listening to trade offers.

In Colin Cowherd’s eyes, the New York Jets, who reportedly already have reached out to the Steelers, should be lighting up the phones and kicking down the doors trying to get Bell in green. During Tuesday’s edition of “The Herd” on FOX Sports 1, Cowherd laid out three reasons why the Jets need to do everything they can to get Bell.

Trade for Le'Veon Bell, NY Jets.@ColinCowherd gives 3 reasons why you should. pic.twitter.com/6kYGZemw1d — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 25, 2018

Acquiring Bell certainly would be a big get for the Jets. They have a promising young quarterback in Sam Darnold, and getting the rookie signal-caller a dual-threat running back would take heaps of pressure off him.

And given the points Cowherd laid out, Bell and the Jets seem like a perfect marriage.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images