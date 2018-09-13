College Football Odds: Boston College Among ACC Betting Favorites This Weekend

A trio of conference clashes highlight the ACC schedule in Week 3, including a battle of undefeated squads Thursday when the Boston College Eagles visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons as 5-point favorites on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.
The Eagles hit the road for the first time this season after dominating in a pair of home dates to kick off the campaign. The Boston College offense racked up the second-highest point total in school history in last weekend’s 62-14 demolition of Holy Cross as 44-point chalk, lifting the team to sixth in the nation in points scored going into Thursday’s matchup at BB&T Field.
With last week’s win, the Eagles also extend their strongest run in four years. Boston College now has posted straight-up wins in eight of its past 11 outings, and has also emerged as a solid bet, going 10-1-1 against the spread its past 12 including a 5-1 ATS mark on the road, according to the OddsShark College Football Database.
The Demon Deacons also have bolted out of the gate this season, posting a pair of wins, capped by a 51-20 rout of Towson. With last weekend’s victory, Wake Forest now has opened with consecutive wins in each of the past three seasons, and is 6-2 SU in its past eight overall.
However, the team now has failed to cover in four straight outings, and is 5-13 SU in its past 18 home dates against conference opponents, including defeats in each of Boston College’s past two visits.
ACC conference action continues Saturday as the Florida State Seminoles visit the Syracuse Orange as 3.5-point betting favorites, while the Pittsburgh Panthers host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets as 4-point betting underdogs.
The Seminoles picked up a 36-26 win in last weekend’s home date with the visiting Samford Bulldogs after suffering a stunning 24-3 season-opening loss to Virginia Tech, and have failed to cover in the first two weeks of the season after going 4-0 ATS down the stretch in 2017.
FSU faces an Orange offense firing on all cylinders. Syracuse fell one point short of a school record in last weekend’s 62-10 rout of the Wagner Seahawks as 45-point chalk, but have averaged just 15.6 points per game while going 0-7 SU all-time against the Seminoles.
Elsewhere in the ACC, the Clemson Tigers host the Georgia Southern Eagles as massive 33.5-point chalk at the sportsbooks, and the Duke Blue Devils visit Baylor as 6.5-point underdogs, while the Louisville Cardinals host Western Kentucky as 22-point favorites, and the Miami Hurricanes visit Toledo as 10.5-point favorites.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
