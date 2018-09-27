College Football Odds: Boston College Among ACC Betting Favorites

The Boston College Eagles will be looking to rebound from a stunning 30-13 loss to Purdue that bounced them from the AP Top 25 when they return home to face the Temple Owls on Saturday as 13.5-point betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.
The Eagles cracked the rankings for the first time in a decade after opening the campaign with a trio of straight up and against the spread wins. Boston College took a step back with last week’s loss as 6.5-point chalk, but has avoided consecutive SU losses while going 9-4 in 13 outings ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game at Alumni Stadium.
The Eagles have dominated the Owls historically, winning and covering in five meetings since 2001, according to the OddsShark College Football Database, while surrendering just 11.4 points per game, but face a Temple squad riding high in the wake of consecutive decisive victories over Maryland and Tulsa.
Elsewhere on the college football odds board for the week ahead, No. 3 Clemson plays host to the Syracuse Orange as massive 25-point chalk in a clash of undefeated squads, while No. 22 Duke faces the Virginia Tech Hokies as a 5-point home favorite.
The Tigers were rocked this week by the news that quarterback Kelly Bryant is leaving the team with plans to transfer to another school next year. A +4000 wager on the Heisman Trophy odds to start the season, Bryant racked up 461 yards and two touchdowns while sharing duties under center with freshman Trevor Lawrence, who is now expected to take over starting duties.
Despite the controversy, the Tigers are off to a 4-0 SU start, capped by last week’s 49-21 rout of Georgia State as 16-point chalk which put the brakes on Clemson’s four-game ATS slide.
With four wins to start the season, the Orange have already matched their win total from each of the past four seasons. Syracuse posted a stunning 27-24 upset win over the Tigers as a 23.5-point underdog last season, but has scored just six total points over its past two visits to Clemson.
The Blue Devils are unbeaten SU in seven, going 6-1 ATS, including four straight wins at home, but have dropped 12 of 14 to the Hokies, capped by a crushing 24-3 defeat as 17-point underdogs on the college football odds last season.
Week 5 action gets underway on Thursday as the Miami Hurricanes welcome the North Carolina Tar Heels to town as 18-point favorites. Other Saturday matchups feature Pittsburgh visiting No. 13 UCF as 13.5-point underdogs, and North Carolina State hosting Virginia as 5.5-point favorites, while Florida State visits Louisville as 6-point chalk.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
