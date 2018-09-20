College Football Odds: Boston College Pegged As Touchdown Favorite Over Purdue

The Boston College Eagles will be aiming to extend the hot start that has vaulted them into the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2008 when they visit the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday as 7-point favorites on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.
Boston College is coming off an important win in its first conference clash of the season, topping Wake Forest 41-34 last weekend to improve to 3-0 on the season and climb to No. 23 in the rankings ahead of Saturday afternoon’s Eagles vs. Boilermakers betting matchup at Ross-Ade Stadium.
With last weekend’s victory as 6.5-point road chalk, Boston College now sits sixth in the nation in team offense with 52.7 points scored per game. The Eagles also have continued last year’s solid run at the sportsbooks by covering in each of their three outings this season and own an 11-1-1 against the spread record over their past 13 games, including a 6-1 ATS mark on the road.
Despite their strong start and solid numbers, though, the Eagles continue to lag on the national championship futures, where they remain stalled as a distant +20000 bet.
Conversely, the Boilermakers have endured a discouraging start, falling to outright defeat in three games on home turf ahead of their first-ever meeting with Boston College. Purdue also is 1-2 ATS but has lost by just eight total points in their three defeats.
Elsewhere, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons vie for their first-ever victory over No. 8 Notre Dame when they host the Fighting Irish as 7.5-point underdogs, while the No. 3 Clemson Tigers visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets as 16.5-point chalk.
Wake Forest has fallen to defeat by double-digit margins in three straight dates with the Fighting Irish but kept it close in a 24-17 loss as 13.5-point underdogs in its only previous home date with Notre Dame in 2011. The Demon Deacons also have covered in three of four all-time clashes.
The Tigers are coming off a 38-7 rout of Georgia Southern as 31.5-point chalk, but that was not enough to keep them from slipping one spot on the Top 25. Clemson also is winless ATS in four straight but has claimed victory by double digits in three straight against the Yellow Jackets.
Also on the ACC college football odds this weekend, the winless North Carolina Tar Heels welcome the Pittsburgh Panthers as 4.5-point underdogs, while the Louisville Cardinals aim for a fourth straight win over the Virginia Cavaliers as 5-point road underdogs.
Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports
