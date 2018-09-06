College Football Odds: Clemson Among ACC Favorites This Weekend

The Clemson Tigers will get their first taste of top-flight competition this season when they travel to College Station on Saturday to take on the Texas A&M Aggies as 13-point favorites on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.
Clemson encountered little resistance in last weekend’s season opener, posting a 48-7 victory over the Furman Paladins. That extended its regular-season straight-up win streak to seven games going into Saturday night’s Tigers vs. Aggies betting matchup at Kyle Field.
Despite failing to cover in their win over Furman as massive 49-point home chalk, the Tigers maintain a firm grip on the No. 2 spot on the AP Top 25 rankings, and continue to trail only the Alabama Crimson Tide as a +600 bet on the national championship futures.
However, the Tigers have proven to be a middling bet on the road, posting SU wins in 11 of their past 12, but covering in just five of those outings, including a 3-5 against the spread record as double-digit road favorites.
Saturday night marks just the third all-time meeting between these teams. Clemson posted a 25-24 victory as 2-point home underdogs in its last clash in September 2005, and face an Aggies squad that is just 1-5 SU and ATS in its past six against ACC opponents.
Elsewhere on the odds for this weekend, the Pittsburgh Panthers will be aiming to establish their first three-game SU win streak since November 2016 as they host No. 13 Penn State as 8.5-point underdogs.
As well, the North Carolina Tar Heels look to bounce back from last week’s sloppy 24-17 loss to California as they visit the East Carolina Pirates as 17-point betting favorites, while the resurgent Duke Blue Devils aim to extend their current SU win streak to five games in their road date with the Northwestern Wildcats as 3-point underdogs.
The Panthers dropped a 33-14 decision to Penn State when they visited State College last September, but have topped the Nittany Lions in their past two meetings on home turf. Pittsburgh has also proven to be a consistent performer at home, going 11-4 SU in its past 15, but has covered just once in its past five as a home underdog.
The Tar Heels’ loss to the Golden Bears as 7-point underdogs dumps them to 1-4 SU in their past five road contests, 2-2-1 ATS, and leaves them stalled near the bottom of the ACC championship odds as a distant +12500 bet. UNC also is winless in two meetings with East Carolina, capped by a crushing 70-41 defeat as 1-point road favorites in September 2014.
Thumbnail photo via Ken Ruinard/Anderson Independent Mail via USA Today Sports Images
