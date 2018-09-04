Colton Underwood, Next ‘Bachelor,’ Played For These Three NFL Teams

Let’s hope Colton Underwood is more successful on “The Bachelor” than he was in the NFL.

ABC announced Tuesday on “Good Morning America” Underwood, a former NFL tight end, will star in the next season of the hit reality-television series. He previously appeared on “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor In Paradise.”

Underwood’s college team, the Illinois State Redbirds, congratulated the 26-year-old on his looming public search for love.

To us, he’s just a Redbird … to you, he’s the new Bachelor 🌹! Congrats @Colt3FIVE 🙌 #TheBachelor https://t.co/8oF82uoEWF — Illinois State FB (@RedbirdFB) September 4, 2018

Underwood signed with the then-San Diego Chargers prior to the 2014 season as an undrafted free agent, but the team cut him during training camp, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com. The Philadelphia Eagles added Underwood to their practice squad for a week in September 2014 before releasing him. The Chargers brought him back later that month and added him to their practice squad, where he would remain through the end of the season. The Chargers cut him again days before the start of the 2015 regular season.

The Oakland Raiders added Underwood to their practice squad in December 2015 and signed him to a reserve/future contract the next month. However, the Raiders cut him during preseason 2016.

Underwood never appeared in an NFL game, but his star power still burns brightly.

Season 23 of “The Bachelor” will premiere in January.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images