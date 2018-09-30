Colts’ T.Y. Hilton Likely Out Thursday Vs. Patriots Due To Hamstring Injury

The New England Patriots are flying high after a beatdown of the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and they already seem to be catching a break in Week 5.
The Pats will have a quick turnaround, as they’ll play Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts in Foxboro, Mass. The Colts, however, likely will be without their biggest receiving threat, as T.Y. Hilton suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of Indy’s overtime loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday.
After the game, Colts head coach Frank Reich gave an update on Hilton.
Hilton’s hamstring ailment actually was the second injury he sustained in the game, as he suffered a chest injury during the first quarter.
Despite the setbacks, Hilton reeled in four catches for 115 yards in the Colts’ 34-31 overtime defeat. He now has 21 receptions on the season for 294 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The 1-3 Colts already are heading into Gillette Stadium as underdogs, but not having Hilton will make the task in front of them all the more challenging.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP