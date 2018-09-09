Cowboys Vs. Panthers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

One of the most intriguing Week 1 games of the 2018 NFL season is the Dallas Cowboys traveling on the road to play the Carolina Panthers.
Both teams are optimistic of an improved season after a disappointing finish to the 2017 campaign.
The Cowboys will have star running back Ezekiel Elliott for the entire year (if he’s healthy) after he dealt with a lengthy suspension a year ago, while the Panthers are excited about running back Christian McCaffrey becoming a legitimate star in his sophomore season.
Here’s how and when to watch Panthers vs. Cowboys:
Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 9 at 4:25 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports
Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images
