Cowboys Vs. Panthers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

One of the most intriguing Week 1 games of the 2018 NFL season is the Dallas Cowboys traveling on the road to play the Carolina Panthers.

Both teams are optimistic of an improved season after a disappointing finish to the 2017 campaign.

The Cowboys will have star running back Ezekiel Elliott for the entire year (if he’s healthy) after he dealt with a lengthy suspension a year ago, while the Panthers are excited about running back Christian McCaffrey becoming a legitimate star in his sophomore season.

Here’s how and when to watch Panthers vs. Cowboys:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 9 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images