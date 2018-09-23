Cowboys Vs. Seahawks Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

The Dallas Cowboys got back on track with a Sunday night win over the rival New York Giants in Week 2, and now they travel to the Pacific Northwest to play the struggling Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks started the season with two road games and lost both, one against the Denver Broncos and the other to the Chicago Bears. Another loss likely would seal Russell Wilson and Co.’s fate as a non-playoff team for the second consecutive season.

Here’s how and when to watch Seahawks vs. Cowboys:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 23 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images