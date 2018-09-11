Cris Carter Calls Rob Gronkowski ‘The Juice In The Patriots’ Locker Room’

Tom Brady heaped a ton of praise on Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski after New England’s season-opening win over the Houston Texans, and Cris Carter couldn’t agree more with the quarterback’s assessment.

Carter declared Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed” that no offensive player in the NFL is more flexible than Gronkowski, whom Brady said Monday is the “best tight end in the league” and “probably the best to ever play the game.”

Carter also said Gronk is “the juice in the Patriots’ locker room,” adding to the jovial reputation the four-time All-Pro has established since joining New England as a second-round draft pick in 2010.

Brady usually isn’t one for hyperbolic statements, so his praise of Gronkowski is notable — just like Carter’s praise is notable given that he’s a Hall of Fame wide receiver who played with some all-time players during his 16-year NFL career.

