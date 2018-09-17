Cubs’ Willson Contreras Embarrassingly Pimped Homer — Until It Was A Double

I’ve you’re going to admire a home run, you better be positive the ball is going over the fence.

And if Willson Contreras didn’t believe that before Sunday afternoon, you can bet he does now.

The Chicago Cubs catcher hit an RBI double deep to center field in the fifth inning of his team’s 2-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. Contreras, however, took his sweet time walking to first base, admiring what he thought was a game-tying homer.

Check this out:

Woof.

Here’s another angle:

Joe Maddon must have loved that.

At the end of the day, there’s nothing wrong with pimping home runs — Brandon Phillips, for example, recently looked awesome doing it. But when it blows up in your face, be prepared to hear about it.