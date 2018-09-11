Danica Patrick Praises Boyfriend Aaron Rodgers For Performance Vs. Bears

Danica Patrick is awfully impressed with her boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers — and who can blame her?

Rodgers, of course, turned in a legendary performance Sunday night in the Green Bay Packers’ win over the Chicago Bears. The impressive showing has sparked widespread praise of the Packers quarterback, and deservedly so.

Patrick, who was at Lambeau Field to see the Packers’ comeback victory, took to Instagram on Monday to honor Rodgers.

“What an unreal night! Such a display of passion, commitment, and talent,” Patrick wrote. “So proud of you (Aaron Rodgers) <3.”

Looks like the recently retired NASCAR driver is adjusting to life in the NFL world quite well.

As for Rodgers, his performance has led many to claim the debate over who is the best NFL quarterback is over. Tom Brady, for one, apparently believes Rodgers has no equal.

