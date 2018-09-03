Dave Dombrowski Addresses Recent Red Sox Slump Vs. Rays

The Boston Red Sox recently hit a a bit of a slump for the first time this season, losing six of eight games.

The team split series’ with the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Indians, with everyone struggling from pitching to offense. But if you ask president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski what his level of concern is about the team, he won’t seem too stressed about it.

He joined NESN’s Tom Caron on Jersey Street to talk about how he handled the slump, chalking up the series against the Rays to it just not being a “good one.” To hear his full breakdown of the slump, check out the “Ultimate Red Sox Show” video above, presented by Sam Adams – Official Beer of Boston Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images