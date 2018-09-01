Dave Dombrowski Explains Why He’s Comfortable With Red Sox Bullpen

The Boston Red Sox did not bolster their bullpen at the waiver (or non-waiver, for that matter) trade deadline, but that is not overly concerning for president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

Boston likely was unable to acquire anyone at the waiver deadline in part due to them being last on the American League waiver order, but nonet,heless it means Dombrowski is putting his faith behind the current crop of relievers.

While most everyone in the bullpen has been pretty solid for at least some part of the season, it never hurts to add some help down the stretch. Furthermore, Sox relievers have had their share of struggles lately, which is drawing some worry heading into the postseason.

Despite the missteps lately, however, Dombrowski isn’t losing sleep. He explained Saturday why he’s more than comfortable with his current group.

“No, it doesn’t make me uncomfortable,” Dombrowski said. “I mean, our pitching has been struggling a little bit over the last dozen games, starting and bullpen, so we need to straighten that out a little bit, but I think that’s doable. We do get quite a few guys back that will make a difference starting today. Eduardo Rodriguez — and I don’t know that Eduardo will be the same right off the bat — but his stuff is there, but it takes a little while getting out there. Steven Wright we think will help us, he’s going to pitch out of the bullpen. Chris Sale will come back at some time, (David) Price. That’s a lot of quality guys that affect not only your starting pitching but your bullpen because sometimes they go deeper into the game. We really like the way our back end of the bullpen guys have performed for the whole season.

“Again, they’re going through a little bit of a slump now but we’ll get them straightened out, that happens,” Dombrowski added. “You know, it’s also interesting because you have a tendency to look at your own pitchers, but when you look at a lot of the pitchers even that we’re discussed around the trading deadline from a bullpen perspective, a lot of them have scuffled too. So just because you mention names doesn’t mean they necessarily make you better at that particular point, they may be a different name. So no, we feel comfortable that we’ll be able to straighten things out.”

By comparison, the Red Sox bullpen hardly is a mess, rather going through bumps that every relief group goes through over a 162-game season. And with a month to go, there’s still plenty of time for starters and relievers alike to try and hash out some issues.

Still, if things crash and burn for the Red Sox this fall at the hands of the bullpen, some second-guessing certainly would be justified.

