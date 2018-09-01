Dave Dombrowski Explains Why Red Sox Stood Pat At Aug. 31 Trade Deadline

Major League Baseball’s final trade deadline came and went Friday and the Boston Red Sox remained silent.

Aug. 31 is the final day that teams can acquire players that have passed through waivers, and while teams like the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians made big splashes, the Red Sox elected to stand pat.

Prior to Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski explained why the Red Sox didn’t make a move, noting most of the players they were interested in didn’t make it to them on the waiver wire.

To hear from Dombrowski, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images