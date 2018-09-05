David Krejci Admits Bruins’ Pursuit Of John Tavares Left Him Uneasy Of Future

It’s no secret the Boston Bruins were in pursuit of the NHL’s big-ticket free agent this offseason.

Rumors swirled around John Tavares, who ultimately decided to sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs, fulfilling what he said was his childhood dream. And while Tavares would have boosted the team’s offense, it didn’t seem to sit well with one B’s veteran.

David Krejci, who’s been with the Black and Gold since the 2006-07 season, admitted his team entertaining Tavares left him feeling unsure what that meant for him and his job with Boston.

“I had no idea what was going on. My agent didn’t tell my (anything) because he said he didn’t know anything. I didn’t get any phone calls from anyone from the Bruins,” said Krejci, speaking to NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty. “So I was just getting those Instagram messages (telling me to request a trade) in my inbox. I know that I have a no-trade so they would have to call me (if they did end up signing Tavares).”

Krejci occupies the second-line center role for the B’s, with Patrice Bergeron centering the first line. Acquiring Tavares would require Krejci to either move down to the third line or possibly even traded, so it’s understandable the uneasiness he would have over the pursuit.

The 32-year-old said although it wasn’t something he enjoyed, the fact it was over fairly quickly made him feel better about the upcoming season. However, he still understands the business side of the sport

“I understand that it’s the hockey business that you have to do whatever you have to do to make the hockey team better. Obviously I don’t want to go anywhere. But (Don Sweeney) has got to do what he’s got to do. (Hockey is a business) is what I’ve learned over the years,” Krejci said.

Now with training camp less than a week away and the regular season beginning in October, Krejci’s focus now is on the campaign ahead.

“I love being here and I’ve got three years left, so for me it was just about getting ready to be the best player I can be. I’m still young and I feel like I still have some of my best years in front of me. Maybe not 70 or 80 points production-wise, but maybe more of a complete player and helping out the young guys grow.”

Krejci is coming off a season in which he tallied 27 assists and 17 goals, good for 44 points. He’s been an integral part to the Bruins squad over the last 10-plus years, and it certainly sounds like he wants to keep it that way for the foreseeable future.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images