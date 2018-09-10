David Krejci Won’t Make China Trip With Bruins Due To Immigration Issue

David Krejci won’t travel to China with the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins, who will play two preseason games against the Calgary Flames in Shenzhen and Beijing on Sept. 15 and Sept. 19, respectively, announced Monday that Krejci will remain in the United States due to an immigration issue. Krejci, a native of Czech Republic, will participate in Boston’s domestic preseason games.

#NHLBruins GM Don Sweeney tells media in Buffalo that David Krejci will not make the team’s trip to China due to a visa issue. Colby Cave will travel with the team in his place. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 10, 2018

Colby Cave replaced Krejci on the Bruins’ O.R.G. NHL China Games roster. Cave, 23, spent the last three seasons with the Bruins’ AHL affiliate in Providence, although he did appear in three NHL games with Boston last season.

The Bruins also announced Monday that they’ve signed forwards Lee Stempniak and Daniel Winnik to professional tryout agreements.

Krejci joins Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron and Torey Krug among the notable Bruins players who won’t travel to China when the team departs Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports