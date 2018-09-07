David Pastrnak ‘Pretty Sure’ Bruins Will Use Him On First, Second Line

The Boston Bruins had one of the most dominant first lines in the NHL during the 2017-18 season.

Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand showcased incredible chemistry, combining for 99 goals and 129 assists. However, with a vacant spot open on the right side of the David Krejci-anchored second line due to the uncertainty of Rick Nash’s NHL future, the first line potentially could be broken up.

It certainly makes sense to drop the 22-year-old Pastrnak down to Krejci’s line, as the two have shown they play well together on the ice, but if head coach Bruce Cassidy wants to move the winger, one of the younger players (Ryan Donato, Danton Heinen or Anders Bjork, for example) will need to demonstrate they have the ability to play with Bergeron and Marchand.

But, because of Pastrnak’s familiarity with Krejci, he said he’s ready for whatever the team wants to do.

“I’m pretty sure we’ll try both during the season and I’m pretty sure we’re going to stick with what helps the team most,” he said, via Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald. “I have a nice chemistry with Krech and with Bergy, so I don’t have any struggle to play with this guy or with that guy. They’re both unbelievable players. It won’t be a big change if I play with Krech or with Bergy.”

Sounds like Pastrnak is on board with whatever Cassidy wants to do, so long as it helps the B’s make another run at the Stanley Cup.

And although nothing is set in stone, it certainly is reassuring knowing No. 88 has no reservations about who he plays next to as the Bruins prepare for their Oct. 3 opener against the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images