David Price Explains Why He’s Not Thinking About Opting Out Of Contract

While David Price’s future in Boston might seem uncertain, it’s starting to sound like the southpaw plans to play in a Red Sox uniform for the long haul.

Price has the option to opt out of his contract with the Red Sox this offseason and become a free agent, but the idea of leaving Boston before his deal expires doesn’t appear to be on the left-hander’s mind.

“Why would I think about that?” Price said when asked about opting out, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

“Why would I leave here to go to a team that’s not as good as this team? I came here to win. I don’t worry about all the other stuff. Just come here to win. We’re going to have a really good chance to do that.”

It certainly would make sense for Price to stay in Boston. The 33-year-old is set to rake in $127 million over the next four seasons, and the Red Sox are poised for future success with their slew of young talent. Price consistently has vocalized his desire to win championships, and he might be hard-pressed to find a better setting conducive to that goal than Boston.

If Price lives out his full contract with the Red Sox, he’ll remain with the franchise through the 2022 season.

