David Price Injury: Red Sox Reveal Return Game For Left-Hander

Fear not, Boston Red Sox fans. David Price won’t be sidelined for much longer.

Price’s stellar second half of the season was put on pause against the Miami Marlins on Aug. 29 when the southpaw took a screaming comebacker off his left wrist, resulting in a contusion.

The minor ailment caused for Price to miss his next scheduled start Monday afternoon against the Atlanta Braves. But prior to the series opener at SunTrust Park, Sox skipper Alex Cora provided some encouraging news regarding when Price will return to the hill.

Alex Cora said David Price will pitch Friday against Houston. #RedSox — Guerin Austin (@guerinaustin) September 3, 2018

Enough can’t be said about how well Price has performed of late. In his last seven starts, the left-hander is 4-0 with 1.62 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 43 strikeouts over 44 1/3 total innings. And with Boston inching toward a division title, the return of Price certainly will be welcomed by American League East leaders.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports