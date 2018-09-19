David Price Looks To Help Lift Red Sox To AL East Title On Wednesday

The Boston Red Sox weren’t able to lock up the division Tuesday night, but they’ll have another crack at it Wednesday night against the New York Yankees in The Bronx.

David Price will get the ball for Boston in the middle contest of the three-game series. As fate would have it, Price’s last loss came July 1 in Yankee Stadium, so the left-hander surely would enjoy nothing more than helping the Red Sox win the American League East on their fiercest rival’s turf.

