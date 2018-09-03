Deion Branch Explains Best Way To Build Chemistry With Tom Brady

Tom Brady has played with a countless number of pass-catchers over the course of his nearly two decades with the New England Patriots.

But given the success they achieved together, it’s easy to imagine that one of Brady’s all-time favorite targets is Deion Branch.

Branch put together a terrific stint in New England which stretched over parts of seven seasons. The two-time Super Bowl champion hauled in 328 career passes for the Patriots for 4,297 yards with 24 touchdowns. Branch really made a name for himself in the postseason, though, totaling 56 catches for 852 yards with four touchdowns in 14 playoff games in New England.

All things considered, Branch knows what it takes to be on the same wavelength as Brady, who will deal with some roster changeover heading into the 2018 regular season. As such, those first-time teammates of TB12 probably should heed the advice of Branch.

“Be the first guy in the building. The last guy out. Get extra time in with Tom,” Branch told MassLive’s Matt Vautour. “Being in the NFL shouldn’t be the end result. It should always be about being the best you can possibly be to help your team with a championship. Whatever it takes. (Tom) carries himself that way. I know that’s what he expected that from the rest of the guys as well.”

Branch also detailed what’s separated the Patriots from the rest of the NFL in the Brady-Bill Belichick era.

“In practice and in meetings and the conversations we had in the past and still have, it’s about competing. You really can’t gauge, just looking at the film, how competitive he is,” Branch said. “You can only really feel that if you’re around him on a regular basis in the huddle or the meeting room. You have to match that competitiveness. That’s just part of being in New England. That’s what it takes to win all of those rings. Every guy on that team is very competitive. Every guy brings their A-game in the game.”

The Pats will aim to bring their A-game Sunday when they open up their regular-season schedule at home against the Houston Texans.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports