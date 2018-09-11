Derek Carr Gives Brutally Honest Take On Horrendous Interception Vs. Rams

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr gave an early entry for worst interception of the 2018 NFL season during his team’s 33-13 Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on “Monday Night Football.”

With the Raiders trying to mount a comeback trailing 23-13 with about half of the fourth quarter remaining, Carr dropped back and lofted a high-arcing pass toward the left side. No Raiders receiver was anywhere near the area, and Rams linebacker Cory Littleton made one of the easiest interceptions you’ll ever see.

Check it out:

Carr didn’t avoid commenting about the play in his postgame press conference and gave a very honest assessment of the interception, saying, in part, “one of the dumbest plays you could ever have.”

Derek Carr explains his three interceptions: 1) “Bad throw” 2) “one of the dumbest plays you could ever have” 3) miscommunication. Peters got a gift. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/vTpOYUF0bH — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) September 11, 2018

Carr threw three interceptions in total, and the Raiders are 0-1. He’ll need to play a lot better if Oakland is going to improve on last season’s 6-10 finish.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images