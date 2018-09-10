Deshaun Watson Gives Brutally Honest Self Assessment Of Performance Vs. Patriots

All eyes were on Deshaun Watson as he took the field Sunday afternoon. But unfortunately for the Houston Texans quarterback, his highly anticipated return to game action didn’t go as planned.

Watson was far from his usual self in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, completing just 17-of-34 passes with one touchdown and an interception in Houston’s 27-20 loss at Gillette Stadium. After the game, the second-year signal-caller didn’t pull punches when evaluating his performance in the season opener.

“I think it was terrible on my part,” Watson said, per ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. “I feel like you can put that all on me because I’ve (been) way better than what I showed today. My energy was low and I was just overthinking little things.

“I’m the leader of this team. I’m the leader of this offense, so as I go, the offense goes. And (there wasn’t) enough energy or pace on our part.”

Watson clearly has set a high bar for himself, even after coming off his second torn ACL dating back to 2014. The versatile signal-caller will have the opportunity to get back on track this Sunday when the Texans battle the Tennessee Titans on the road in an AFC South showdown.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports