Dez Bryant Sounds Like He Would Enjoy Playing For Patriots In Recent Tweet

Dez Bryant sure sounds like he wants to play for the New England Patriots.

The free-agent wide receiver remains looking for a team, but previously had referenced some adoration for Pats quarterback Tom Brady.

On Sunday, someone tweeted at Bryant to consider returning to the Dallas Cowboys, the only team he’s played for in his career. But in throwing some shade at the Cowboys in his response, he made a pretty specific reference to a place he thinks he would thrive.

Naw I’m ok.. I rather go somewhere I can show case my skills for real.. if I line up next to Gronk hogan Edelman I’m for sure getting a 1 on 1 match up plus I won’t be getting criticized controlled for expressing my love for the game..Washington is cool as well https://t.co/lywVw8QzIa — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 9, 2018

That is very specific.

Upon multiple people in his mentions saying he was making a pitch/begging teams to sign him, Bryant attempted to dispel that notion.

Trust me brother I’m not begging anyone 😂 https://t.co/XwYgj7rqf2 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 9, 2018

I’m not making a pitch 😂 https://t.co/zZDwOvmJBq — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 9, 2018

While it’s anyone’s guess how effective Bryant would be, the Patriots do have a need at the position, especially with Julian Edelman suspended for three more games.

Whether Bill Belichick makes the leap to go for Bryant or not remains to be seen, but if New England came calling, it appears the 29-year-old would answer.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports