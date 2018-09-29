Dez Bryant Takes To Twitter To Reveal When WR Will Sign With NFL Team

It’s Week 4 of the NFL season and Dez Bryant still hasn’t signed with a team.

The free agent wide receiver was released by the Dallas Cowboys in April after spending eight seasons with the team. And while rumors have swirled around the 29-year-old — from turning down a contract offer from the Cleveland Browns, to Bryant being interested in playing for the New England Patriots — he still does not have a place to call home.

But is that about to change?

Bryant tweeted to a fan Friday night who asked him when he’d be signing with a team, and his response could lead one to believe we’ll see the wide receiver back on the gridiron this season.

Interesting.

There are teams this season in need of wide receiver help, and Bryant certainly could make an impact for someone. And if his tweet rings true, he may be making that impact sooner rather than later.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images