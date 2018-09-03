D-Backs Pitcher Clay Buchholz Thinks He Has Multiple Years Left In Tank

Clay Buchholz seems to have found his stride in Arizona.

The Diamondbacks pitcher, who signed with the team May 1 after being released from the Kansas City Royals in March, is in the midst of a stellar comeback, posting a 7-2 record with a 2.07 ERA.

Buchholz struggled with his health over the course of his career while with the Boston Red Sox, finding himself on the disabled list multiple times. But the right-hander praised his current health, noting he thinks he only can improve from here on out.

“When I was pitching hurt and wondering what was going to happen to me, it was hard to execute, tough to be convicted,” the 34-year-old told The Athletic’s Peter Gammons. “I’m healthy again. This is what I can do healthy. I feel so good, I feel I can pitch for another three or four years, and continually get better. Maybe all the time I missed when I was hurt will allow me to continue to pitch longer than anyone thought possible. I really believe I’ve got some years left.”

Only time will tell what Buchholz has left in the tank and how much longer he’ll be on the mound. But if he continues to stay healthy and pitch the way he has this season, three or four years of quality ball seems attainable.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images