Did Bill O’Brien Drop The Ball By Not Calling Timeout After Rob Gronkowski Catch?

Bill O’Brien had his hands full Sunday with the New England Patriots, and he wasn’t about to do the officials’ job for them — even if it might have helped his team.

The Houston Texans head coach came under fire for not calling a timeout late in the second quarter when Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski made what appeared to be an acrobatic catch down the middle of the field.

Upon further review, however, the ball appeared to be moving as Gronkowski fell to the ground and secured possession. However, since there was less than two minutes to play in the half, O’Brien couldn’t challenge the play. Any review would have to be an official review.

That didn’t happen, of course, as Tom Brady and the Patriots raced to the line of scrimmage and ran a play before the replay booth could buzz in for another look.

What O’Brien could have done, though, was call timeout and give officials upstairs more time to look at the play. He didn’t do that, the play stood, and the Patriots ultimately scored a touchdown with 14 seconds to play in the half — on their way to a 27-20 win.

When pressed about his decision not to call a timeout, O’Brien got a little testy.

“It’s not my job to do that,” O’Brien told reporters after the game. “Let me make it clear, that I don’t have challenges with two minutes to go. So we are all clear on that.”

Sure. But you could have called timeout and hoped for the best.

“Yeah, great, I guess so,” he snapped after someone raised that point.

One more follow-up pressed O’Brien about the call itself.

“I don’t have any idea, John,” he said. “I will have to watch that on tape. That’s not my job to call a timeout, to make their job easier. You know, what I am trying to do is make sure we go into halftime with a 14-6 lead. I mean, down 14-6. Say I call a timeout there, they rule it a catch, now the Patriots have more time to put a play together. You know, whatever you are going to write, you are going to write. But that’s not my job to do that.”

What we’re going to write here is that, yes, O’Brien should have called timeout. That was a drive-changing 26-yard play that put the Patriots into Texans territory with a minute left — plenty of time for Brady and the Patriots to put more points on the board. O’Brien is right when he says it isn’ this job to officiate the game, but it is his job to put the Texans in the best position to win. If there was any doubt it was a catch — which apparently there was on the Patriots’ sideline, as they rushed to the line of scrimmage to get the play off before a review — then O’Brien has to take matters into his own hands.

